Saveena Johal, Punjabi Forest, external

Where will you finish? 15th place; a touch higher than last season. We saw how unforgiving the Premier League can be in the last campaign, and finishing a few places clear of relegation will be enough for us for the second year running as we re-acclimatise.

Young talent to break through? Aaron Donnelly looked promising during pre-season and could potentially emerge as a rising player.

Who needs to move on? Jonjo Shelvey. He didn't add an awful lot and instead hindered our performances last season.

Happy with your manager? I'm still delighted with Steve Cooper. I'm convinced his integrity, desire and hard work will continue in his pursuit to embed us into top-flight football.

Who will be your best signing? Out of the three we've made so far, Anthony Elanga. He will help to shape up our attacking threat, and has looked pacey and sharp in pre-season matches.

What are you most looking forward to? Watching us play in the Premier League for the second season running and experiencing all the highs and lows that come with that. Also, not having to hear the word "gel" so much.

Want more fan predictions? Read the full piece here