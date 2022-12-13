Hearts fan Greg Playfair, Oor Wee Chat podcast, external

There’s more excitement and anticipation to the recommencement of the Scottish Premiership this week than the appearance of a Christmas truck this festive season. However, unlike the anticlimactic feeling of queuing in your local supermarket car park for over an hour to pick up a miniature can of fizzy pop, don’t expect any of this week’s fixtures to leave supporters flat.

Hearts' East Ayrshire visitors Kilmarnock will travel with optimism to Tynecastle on Saturday as their recent record in Gorgie is unfortunately impressive, with Killie last tasting defeat to an Ian Cathro-led side on 27 December 2016. When one scratches under the surface and looks at results in that time, it’s six straight defeats and a solitary 1-1 draw.

The annoyance felt at those statistics is comparable to waking up on a December morning and discovering your sibling has eaten your advent calendar.

Robbie Neilson will be aware of that fact and will have been scratching his head this week in devising the game plan in setting that record straight. He has a few decisions to make for Saturday and not including one of his own; to wear a tammy hat or not on matchday, following his choice to shave his head whilst temperatures plunge below freezing. A bold decision, Robbie.

There’s been talk of whether Hearts will revert to a back three or opt for a back four and, despite the suspension of Kye Rowles for this game, it looks like being a back three of Toby Sibbick, Craig Halkett and Stephen Kinglsey.

Rowles’ Australia international teammates Nathaniel Atkinson and Cammy Devlin are absolute must starts in this match if it is this formation, given the energy they both would be able to bring to the side following their experiences at the World Cup.

From both being up close and personal to Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi to marking Danny Armstrong and Oli Shaw a couple of weeks later. That’s the cinch for you.

One thing that is for certain, Hearts will have to put in a performance akin to Graham Arnold’s men in Qatar to earn a positive result and make mincemeat of the Killie Pie aficionados.