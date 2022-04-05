Your thoughts on Arsenal after Palace defeat

Will Arsenal finish in the top four this season?

While Monday's defeat by Crystal Palace dealt a blow to the Gunners' Champions League hopes, qualification is still in their hands with that game in hand over Tottenham.

Mikel Arteta said the performance was not good enough, but do you back these players to bounce back and finish the season strongly? Or will they fall at the final hurdle? Who will come out on top in the rearranged north London derby?

Let us know your thoughts here