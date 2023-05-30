"Harry Kane, we'll see you in June."

Manchester United fans serenaded the Tottenham talisman during their 2-2 draw in London in April. United, like Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Paris St-Germain, are being repeatedly linked with the 29-year-old.

Spurs and Kane have a decision to make. England's record goalscorer has one year left on his contract and, if he does not extend his deal, could leave for free at the end of next season.

There is no doubting Kane's ability - he has scored 280 goals in 435 appearances for Spurs and is 47 goals shy of Alan Shearer's Premier League goalscoring record of 260.

Spurs have kept hold of him before, two summers ago when he tried to engineer a move to Manchester City.

But with Spurs unable to deliver Champions League football next season and Kane yet to win a major trophy, the forward's future in north London remains unclear.

Vote on whether you think Kane will stay and read the rest of the summer's big transfer stories here