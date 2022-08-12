Wolves could hand £27.5m forward signing Goncalo Guedes his debut, with Raul Jimenez out due to a knee injury.

Nelson Semedo and Adama Traore are available, but Joao Moutinho will miss out again.

Fulham are without Harry Wilson and Manor Solomon, with the latter set for at least six weeks on the sidelines.

Nathaniel Chalobah could come back into contention for Marco Silva's side and Issa Diop and Shane Duffy are definitely both available.

Will Bruno Lage continue with his new centre-back pairing? Predict your Wolves XI here

Will Fulham make any changes after their draw against Liverpool? Predict the line-up