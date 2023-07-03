Holm 'starstruck' by new Celtic boss Rodgers

New Celtic signing Odin Thiago Holm was "a bit starstruck at first" by the idea of working with manager Brendan Rodgers.

The 20-year-old Norwegian, who joined from Valerenga for an undisclosed fee, became Rodgers' first summer recruit last month.

The attacking midfielder - who describes himself as "a creative player that likes freedom to play" - says he is "really looking forward" to working with a manager of Rodgers' calibre.

"His CV is really nice," Holm said of his new boss, who has just begun his second tenure as Celtic manager after spells in the Premier League with Swansea, Liverpool and Leicester.

Speaking to Celtic TV, Holm added: "It's not going to be easy, but of course I want to perform and be part of the first 11."