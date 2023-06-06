To Leeds United fans, Elland Road is a sacred place. Some call it home, some call it church. Elland Road has outlived countless owners, players and coaches. And has been the scene of over one hundred years of joys and heartbreaks.

And as one such heartbreak played out in Leeds United's final game of the season – the club's owner was nowhere to be seen. Majority stakeholder Andrea Radrizzani was in Italy negotiating a deal to purchase Sampdoria.

As Leeds fans consoled each other on those well-loved stands, the Italian businessman was offering the ground under their feet as a guarantee on a loan to buy the Italian club.

“I can't wait to get started,” Radrizzani said of Sampdoria.

It seems clear that Radrizzani's time at Leeds has come to an end. But negotiations are still ongoing.

The future of the Peacocks hinges on the negotiations to buy the club and 49Ers Enterprises are waiting in the wings. With Leeds needing a new director of football, a new manager and a huge overhaul in the playing squad, a takeover must happen quickly.

For many risking Elland Road expunged the last of their patience. With his mind seemingly elsewhere, Radrizzani owes Leeds fans the courtesy of a swift sale.