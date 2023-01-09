Manchester United are looking at a move for Inter Milan's 36-year-old Bosnia-Herzegovina striker Edin Dzeko, who previously enjoyed success at Manchester City. (Mail), external

United also remain interested in re-signing Netherlands forward Memphis Depay, who could still be on his way out of Barcelona this window. They would face competition from Premier League rivals Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle United for the 28-year-old. (Sport, in Spanish), external

Meanwhile, speculation linking centre-back Harry Maguire with Aston Villa has been laughed off by United, who expect the captain to stay at Old Trafford this month. (Manchester Evening News), external

Finally, Atletico Madrid want to re-sign their former academy graduate Alejandro Garnacho, but United are unlikely to let the 18-year-old forward leave. (Fichajes, in Spanish), external

Want more transfer stories? Read Monday's full gossip column