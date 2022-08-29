A deal for Leicester defender Wesley Fofana is edging closer, but Tuchel says he still needs more new signings: "Right now I think we could need some more players in some positions, but it's very close to the end of the transfer window and when 1 September comes, I will be a happy coach no matter what happens."

He said if no new faces arrive, he "will try to find solutions and not think about what might have happened or what could be".

Tuchel says the win against Leicester with 10 men, following Conor Gallagher’s sending-off, showed the importance of “finding a way to win”.

He added: "What will matter at Southampton is the same, find a way to win, step up individually and push the team from my side. This is what we will do no matter if players will come or not."

Chelsea will be without the suspended Gallagher and fellow midfielder N’Golo Kante, who is injured.

Tuchel says long-serving defender Cesar Azpilicueta still has a vital role to play for the Blues this season and it is one of the toughest decisions he has to make in leaving out the 33-year-old. Tuchel added: "He trains so well and is in such good shape and status mentally. He is pushing everybody and is fully committed - it's normally what you want on the field."