Chris Forryan, Leicester Till I Die, external

Any Leicester fan will tell you following our club is nothing short of a rollercoaster ride.

But, at the moment, we seem to be on one long, downward spiral.

We have a manager who loads the gun in February, only to find out the bullets are blanks in July - then goes on to admit that we need to sell to buy, thus putting all our silverware in the shop window.

Then we have players who don’t want to be here nobody is making any offers for, and players we don’t want who don’t seem to be attracting any interest.

As a result, we are now the only team in Europe’s top five leagues yet to sign a new player.

There is an argument that says now we have all our players fit, we have a squad that has finished fifth twice, had Europe in consecutive seasons for the first time, and won the FA Cup and Community Shield.

But with clubs around us strengthening, could our lack of transfer business weaken us?

This is a pivotal season for the future of the club. I have a feeling this particular rollercoaster will have quite a few ups and downs.