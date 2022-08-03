Andrew Bassett, BBC Sport Data Analyst

Over the summer I’ve been tracking the audience figures to our Premier League pages – the Nottingham Forest page has stood out in terms of performance, consistently inside the top-10 most visited clubs.

Another barometer was Premier League fixtures release day, when Forest were the sixth-most visited club fixture page, underlining the excitement among Reds fans ahead of the new season.

Looking outside of the BBC’s internal data, Forest were also one of the most popular clubs for Google searches on fixture release day in June.

In data analysis we look for consistency. Forest are always up there every time I’ve looked at the most-visited football club pages in recent weeks. They are a top-10 club.