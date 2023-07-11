The Premier League's best attacking duos
Which attacking partnerships have been the most fruitful in Premier League history?
It is fairly common knowledge Tottenham's Harry Kane and Son Heung-min lead the way, but with Bayern Munich one of several clubs desperate to land England captain Kane this summer, is that alliance about to come to an end?
We've looked at the top 10 pairings that have yielded the most combined goals and assists in the English top flight since the start of the 1992-93 season - and Arsenal have two on the list...
Ljungberg and Henry - 24 goal combinations
Freddie Ljungberg had already spent a promising first season at Arsenal before Thierry Henry joined him at the club in the summer of 1999.
Over the next eight years, the Sweden midfielder and France winger-turned-striker formed a very fruitful partnership, predominantly down the right for the Gunners. They would win two Premier League titles and three FA Cups together, with Ljungberg providing 46 goals and 31 assists, and Henry netting 175 times and setting up others for another 80 in the league.
It might surprise you to learn Ljungberg scored the majority of the goals in their combinations - 15 of the 24. But Henry did provide all three assists for his team-mate's only career hat-trick, against Sunderland on the final day of the 2002-03 season.
Both players left Arsenal in the summer of 2007.
Pires and Henry - 29 goal combinations
Henry is a two-timer on this list, with his second appearance coming courtesy of the link-up he forged at Arsenal with France team-mate Robert Pires.
Unlike his partnership with Ljungberg, this time Henry provided the greater share of the goals, scoring 17 to Pires' 12 before the latter departed for Villarreal in 2006.
Such was the craft and ruthlessness each possessed during what was a particularly fruitful period for the club under manager Arsene Wenger.
In six seasons together at Arsenal - during which Pires scored 63 goals and provided 42 assists in the league - they won five major domestic trophies, including the 'Invincibles' Premier League title of 2003-04.
