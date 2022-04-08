Dean Smith said Norwich must focus on themselves before worrying about other results in their fight for Premier League survival.

When asked if Sunday's game against Burnley is must-win, the Canaries boss said: "I just think it’s a game that we’ve got to be really good in and whatever will be will be.

"We’ve got to go and try to win the game - and we will do - but we have to be better than we have been over recent weeks, and I’m sure we will be.

"We can’t look any further than ourselves at the moment. We have to get points otherwise there is no point looking anywhere.

"We got a point at Brighton and now we have a big home game against a team that are in and amongst it with us. We’ve got to be at our best.

"We are running out of games, we know that. We would like to be higher in the table and we would like our form to be better, but it is about doing the right things and working hard.

"We are getting into last chance saloon now, but that is an opportunity and hopefully the players grasp that opportunity."