Ross County boss Malky Mackay has won just one of his three Scottish Premiership matches as a manager against Hibs (L2), although that came in his only previous such home game (1-0 in November 2021).

Hibs have won just two of their last 12 away league matches (D2 L8), while they have conceded at least two goals in six of those 12 outings.

Ross County are unbeaten in their last two home matches in the Premiership (W1 D1), which follows a run of four successive top-flight defeats at the Global Energy Stadium.