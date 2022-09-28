R﻿oss County v Hibs: Pick of the stats

statsSNS

  • Ross County boss Malky Mackay has won just one of his three Scottish Premiership matches as a manager against Hibs (L2), although that came in his only previous such home game (1-0 in November 2021).

  • Hibs have won just two of their last 12 away league matches (D2 L8), while they have conceded at least two goals in six of those 12 outings.

  • Ross County are unbeaten in their last two home matches in the Premiership (W1 D1), which follows a run of four successive top-flight defeats at the Global Energy Stadium.

  • Hibs have won three of their last four Premiership meetings with Ross County (L1), with the Easter Road side scoring at least twice in all three victories.