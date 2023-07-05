Liverpool.com’s Matt Addison speaking on The Red Kop podcast about the midfield rebuild so far: "Every aspect of it I’m pleased with.

"They’ve got two-thirds of the midfield rebuild done. I think what they’ve done so far is [sign] two nailed-on first-team starters.

"For that first game, I would expect Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai to be in there and that’s what we wanted. We wanted a bit of a reset and a bit of a look at a completely different midfield.

"It’s a good start. Two signings done already and pre-season hasn’t begun yet. There is obviously a need to do more as well, but two quality players for very good prices, I’d say."

Josh Sexton from the Anfield Wrap added: "There’s so much to be excited about.

"[Szoboszlai] seems like such an exciting player, with a real explosive nature to his game - whether that's in his acceleration and breaking through the lines, or his long shots and free-kicks.

"That’s the sort of box office footballer you want to see come to Anfield. I’m already of the mind of just get me back in the ground now!"

