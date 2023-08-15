The latest episode of BBC Radio Leeds' Don't Go To Bed Just Yet podcast reflects on a "crazy" week at Elland Road.

Full-back Max Aarons was all set to join Leeds from Norwich before instead choosing Bournemouth, Jack Harrison has departed for Everton on loan, Wilfried Gnonto was unavailable for the Championship game at Birmingham amid reports about his future and Daniel Farke's side lost to a last-minute penalty in front of Blues' new minority owner Tom Brady.

BBC Radio Leeds' Adam Pope said: "This week has been crazy. It's the stark reality of relegation. I'm not saying this was said in respect of Leeds this time, but you do hear that trope sometimes that 'it'll be good to go down'. Is it heck good to go down, ever, at any point. Because you end up in this scenario."

Despite a difficult start to the season, Kaiser Chiefs bassist Simon Rix offered some crumbs of positivity, adding: "The incoming business has all been good. [The Aarons move] shows there's some money, that's my takeaway from that.

"I know we've not had a clean sheet this season but defensively it feels like we're getting there. I know they're worried about gambling on it, but get a striker or find someone on loan who can score some goals.

"A couple of wins just changes everything."

