Harry Paton has signed a two-year deal to stay at Motherwell, with manager Stuart Kettlewell saying the 25-year-old provides "real quality" in midfield.

Canadian Paton played under Kettlewell at Ross County and was his first signing for the Steelmen.

He made seven appearances last season - his first game-time in 11 months - after arriving on a short-term contract in April.

“Harry showed signs of real quality last season,” said Kettlewell.

“Signing when he did was really difficult as he had to get up to speed really quickly and help us get over the finish line.

“Now he has the summer to prepare physically and mentally and I’m really looking forward to working with him again.

“He gives us real quality in the middle of the pitch and I have a really good relationship with him personally.”

Paton added: “It’s great that I’ve been given this opportunity. I really enjoyed my short stint here last season and I’m now just focused on getting going again.”