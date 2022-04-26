Villarreal manager Unai Emery says this is "the best Liverpool that I have known" - but that he will use that as motivation to succeed in their Champions League semi-final.

The two teams meet in the first leg on Wednesday.

"They have a very clear identity at Anfield," said Emery.

"It's Liverpool, I think it's the best Liverpool that I have known, but I take that as motivation to play the perfect game and to beat Liverpool at their best."

Emery faced Liverpool twice at Anfield when he was Arsenal manager and lost both times, 5-1 and 3-1.

But Villarreal take on the Reds full of confidence, having knocked out Juventus in the last 16 and Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals.

"Liverpool know that we are here because we have been able to compete," continued Emery. "For us, that means the challenge is greater.

"We're playing the favourites but we want to be us and to play on the front foot," he said.

"The journey does not have to end, we want to be in charge, to create chances.

"In normal conditions they are superior to us, but we have our own ideas, individually and as a team, to allow us to compete."