Celtic draw with Legia Warsaw in Artur Boruc friendly

Celtic and Legia Warsaw shared four goals in a friendly in the Polish capital to mark the end of Artur Boruc's career.

The 42-year-old goalkeeper, who spent five years with the Scottish champions from 2005-10, was beaten twice in the first half as Reo Hatate and Daizen Maeda applied smart finishes.

Between those goals, both Matt O'Riley and Callum McGregor hit the woodwork.

Maciej Rosolek reduced the deficit early in the second half, while Jouse found the equaliser with an impressive volley.

Boruc, who joined Celtic from Legia and returned in 2020, was replaced at the interval but came out for a guard of honour near the close of play.