Motherwell are still trying to recruit players before next week's transfer deadline but manager Stevie Hammell says there's "no update" regarding a possible move for Robert Snodgrass.

The former Scotland midfielder, 34, has had talks with Hammell.

"There's no update, I don't think, positive or otherwise," said Hammell. "It's pretty much where it was last week so there is nothing really to add to that from where we were last week, unfortunately.

"We've not put a deadline on it as such but we will be looking to bring players in and we've not got an endless budget here. We will be looking to bring in a couple of players before Thursday.

"A lot of the younger players in the group will be going out on loan to experience first-team football, which is so important."