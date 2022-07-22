Manager Ange Postecolgou expects more "comings and goings" at Celtic before the close of the transfer window on 1 September. The Australian has recruited four new players so far this summer, while three others have formalised moves following loan deals. Departures from the Scottish champions during the close season include experienced duo Nir Bitton and Tom Rogic. "We've got to be stronger than last year, we've got to improve," Postecoglou told Sky Sports. "We want to make sure the league is still our focus. We want to defend our title and to do that I think we have to be stronger and that is what our recruiting has been focused on. "We had some significant injuries (last season) and because of that we just didn't have the quality and depth that we needed. "We will still be active. Whether we get deals done, we will see. It has to be the right ones. We expect some comings and goings over the next two, three weeks."