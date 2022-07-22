'Hibs join Dons in Morris pursuit'

Hibernian are poised to join Aberdeen in a transfer tussle for 20-year-old Fleetwood Town winger Shayden Morris, according to transfer guru Alan Nixon. (Edinburgh Live), external

David Bates has emerged as a target for Ipswich Town, with the 25-year-old falling out of favour with new Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin, who has preferred new signings Anthony Stewart and Liam Scales as his centre-back pairing during the Scottish League Cup group stage. (Daily Record), external

North Macedonia striker Bojan Miovski is finally on his way to Aberdeen after the £535,000 signing's move from MTK Budapest was delayed by a visa application - and the 23-year-old could make his debut on Sunday against Raith Rovers. (Press & Journal), external

Midfielder Lewis Ferguson believes his summer transfer from Aberdeen to Bologna can help him reach the same heights as fellow Scotland internationals Andrew Robertson, Kieran Tierney and John McGinn. (The National), external

