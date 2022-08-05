Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says they are not planning to dive into the transfer market to deal with some of their injury problems.

"We have too many injuries but nothing has changed," he said. "It’s an unlucky situation. It’s not cool but we can’t solve a problem for four weeks with a transfer for a year. That makes no sense."

On specific injuries, Klopp said: "Alisson is fine. Curtis [Jones], we hope we caught it at the right moment. Sometimes with young players they have a stress reaction. We have to be careful.

"Naby [Keita] I think will be back today. Caoimhin [Kelleher] is a few weeks away.

"Kostas [Tsimikas] was unlucky in a training situation. He might be ready to train next week. Ibou [Ibrahima Konate] in a challenge v Strasbourg, we have to see how long it will take but he's out for a while."

"It will influence outgoing transfers, yes," he said.