New Manchester United club captain Bruno Fernandes has vowed not to change his ways - even if it means on occasions he gets it wrong.

The midfielder led the side for the first time since taking over from Harry Maguire in Saturday's 2-0 friendly win over Arsenal in New Jersey.

"The manager liked my discipline and passion and everything I give," said the 28-year-old.

"The manager chose me because of what I was doing last season and the way he worked with me.

"I don't see why I should change. You have to be as natural as you can. They all know me. They know I am really vocal. I try to be clear.

"Sometimes I can be wrong and it is not in the best way, but there are big players in the dressing room. Everything I say to them is because I think they can do big things.

"Manchester United has to fight for everything. This club deserves that."