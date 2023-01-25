Newcastle boss Eddie Howe after Tuesday's 1-0 Carabao Cup semi-final win over Southampton: "I don't think we were at our best today but I felt we did enough to deserve to win. There were lots of talking points and obviously VAR was involved.

"It's half-time, we're 1-0 up, that's all it is. We're pleased with our work tonight."

On goalkeeper Nick Pope who midfielder Joelinton described as "the best keeper in the world": "Nick made some big saves today, especially the first one from Che Adams - I thought was a big moment in the match. He stood up tall for us, as he has done all season.

"It (10 clean sheets in a row) is a brilliant thing for Nick. I think he deserves that accolade. He's been excellent on and off the pitch in every respect since he signed for the club.

"I can't speak highly enough of him, I can't praise him enough and I can't rate him highly enough. He's a brilliant shot stopper and I think he's in a very good place currently."