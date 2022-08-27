Tale of two strikers - and no red card

Clive Lindsay, BBC Scotland

It might not strike fear among their Champions League group opponents as much as Liverpool's 9-0 thrashing of Bournemouth, but Rangers look to be building a head of steam as they bounced back from last weekend's points dropped away to Hibernian.

With Alfredo Morelos dropped for the midweek game in Eindhoven after his red card at Easter Road, the Colombia striker faces a battle to regain his starting place given Colak's goal-scoring streak - even if he meets manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst's demand to improve his fitness and attitude.

There will, though, be tougher challenges considering Rangers have now scored 30 times in their last eight meetings with County.

County were dangerous in flashes and who knows what might have happened had Rangers centre-half James Sands avoided what looked like a likely second yellow card with the scores level at 0-0.

Malky Mackay has certainly been left "frustrated" by officialdom after retrospective red cards denied the County manager the services of defender Jack Baldwin and midfielder Ross Callachan.

And will he also regret not starting Jordan White considering the striker has scored in all four of his Premiership appearances for County against Rangers?