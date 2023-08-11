Everton's fresh new signing Youssef Chermiti says he could not turn down the opportunity of following in the footsteps of "legends" who have played for the club.

The 19-year-old forward, who scored three goals in 16 league games for Sporting Lisbon last season, completed his switch to Goodison Park on Friday.

He told the club's media: “I'm looking forward to meeting the fans, my new team-mates and to get to work with the coach. I want to embrace everything about the club.

“I have new goals now. I'm here and I want to do my best for Everton. I want to help the team. I hope the fans will like me and I want to show them what I am capable of.

“Everton is a big club. A lot of legends have played here. I couldn't turn down this opportunity. It's a big moment for me and now I'm fully focused to get to work."

Everton boss Sean Dyche said: “Youssef is a talented young striker who can add a different dimension to our squad.

“He is still a teenager who is learning his game, which we will be mindful of, but we think he has the raw talent and ingredients to be a very good player and that’s why we are pleased to have signed him for Everton.”