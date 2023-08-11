'I couldn't turn down this opportunity'

Youssef ChermitiGetty Images

Everton's fresh new signing Youssef Chermiti says he could not turn down the opportunity of following in the footsteps of "legends" who have played for the club.

The 19-year-old forward, who scored three goals in 16 league games for Sporting Lisbon last season, completed his switch to Goodison Park on Friday.

He told the club's media: “I'm looking forward to meeting the fans, my new team-mates and to get to work with the coach. I want to embrace everything about the club.

“I have new goals now. I'm here and I want to do my best for Everton. I want to help the team. I hope the fans will like me and I want to show them what I am capable of.

“Everton is a big club. A lot of legends have played here. I couldn't turn down this opportunity. It's a big moment for me and now I'm fully focused to get to work."

Everton boss Sean Dyche said: “Youssef is a talented young striker who can add a different dimension to our squad.

“He is still a teenager who is learning his game, which we will be mindful of, but we think he has the raw talent and ingredients to be a very good player and that’s why we are pleased to have signed him for Everton.”

