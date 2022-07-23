'A good day's work' - McInnes

Following his side's 4-1 League Cup group win over Stenhousemuir, Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes told BBC Sportsound: "It wasn't perfect but I thought we showed real control. We knew it'd be a difficult game.

"For us, we enjoyed the bigger spaces, we played round their shape. I would've taken that result before the game. We were very good at times.

"The players treated it like a cup tie, like it needed to be. It was a good day's work."

On Arsenal loanee Ryan Alebiosu's impressive debut, McInnes added: "I think we'll be keeping in touch with Arsenal to see if there's any more like him!"