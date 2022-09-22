'Great time to be a Celtic fan'

W﻿e asked for your views on Celtic's season so far.

H﻿ere are some of your thoughts:

Robbie: Ange's style is really taking shape this season. But with the lack of challenge across the league, can see how our levels drop a bit when we come up against good opposition (Real, Shakhtar etc). Overall we have improved from last season and are continuing to improve every game. Excited to see what lies ahead.

Andy: Superb manager, best squad for years and great, exciting style of football. Great time to be a fan.

D﻿avid: Celtic are an awesome team but I noticed in the last game, defeat to St Mirren, they were not attacking as much as previous matches. Is it because too many changes in the team upsets the balance? That was just one game so hopefully they can bounce back in the next match and stay on top were they belong.