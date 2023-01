Leicester v Brighton: Team news

Leicester's James Maddison is back in training after a knee injury and could play for the first time in 10 weeks.

Fellow Foxes midfielder Dennis Praet is also available, while Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Ayoze Perez will be assessed.

Brighton defender Levi Colwill is a fitness doubt because of a muscular injury, so Jan Paul van Hecke could make his first Premier League start.

Adam Webster is another option for Albion, who have sold forward Leandro Trossard to Arsenal.

