Sheffield United's preparations for their return to the Premier League ended with a disappointing defeat to Bundesliga outfit VfB Stuttgart on Saturday.

A hat-trick from Sehou Guirassy settled matters as he scored twice inside the opening 15 minutes before bagging his third on the hour mark.

After the departure of Iliman Ndiaye to Marseille earlier this week, young striker Benie Traore made his debut up front for the Blades.

Paul Heckingbottom's side kick off the 2023-24 campaign at home to Crystal Palace at 15:00 BST on Saturday, 12 August.