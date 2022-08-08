Youan to be brought up to speed as central figure

Hibernian manager Lee Johnson is determined to develop summer signing Elie Youan into a central striker rather than follow others' example by using the Frenchman's pace on the wing.

The 23-year-old, who moved to Easter Road this summer on a season-long loan from Swiss club St Gallen, set up Martin Boyle's stoppage-time equaliser in Sunday's 1-1 draw at home to city rivals Heart of Midlothian.

"I think he has more in him, I really do," Johnson said of Youan, who started his career ith Nantes and was on loan to Mechelen earlier this year. "The lads need to understand how quick he is. He has proper pace, pure speed and agility.

"I think managers have always moved him wide, but I'm going to persist in him playing in that number nine and develop him and teach him what he needs."

Johnson hopes the pace of Youan and fellow forwards Elias Melkersen, Jair Tavares and latest arrival Boyle can give his side a greater goal threat this season.

The English manager revealed that an injury to Josh Campbell had forced him to introduce Boyle, who has just returned to Hibs after only seven months with Al-Faisaly in Saudi Arabia, earlier than planned as a second-half substitute and reckoned it would be another two weeks before the Australia winger is fit enough to start.