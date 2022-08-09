'It’s a dream' - Senesi on his move to Bournemouth

New Bournemouth signing Marcos Senesi said it has always been his dream to play in the Premier League and he can't wait to get started with Scott Parker's side.

After making the move, he said: "It’s a dream. Ever since I was young I wanted to play in the best leagues and this one is one of the best one and I am glad to be here.

"I really like the facilities here. They have everything so that is good to develop and keep growing as a player".

On his nickname 'the Gladiatior' and what Cherries fans can expect from him, he added: "That came by my father. Always after the games he would call me gladiator and the fans took it and start to call me like that.

"I’m a player who really likes to have the ball, to play good football. Also a hard worker, I really like to help the team and give everything for the team."