Former Tottenham manager Harry Redknapp discussing Harry Kane's future on BBC Radio Wales: "[Harry Kane] is cert to stay at Tottenham. I think he is building a new house.

"Family would be the all-important thing for him, so there's no chance he's going to Bayern Munich. He'll be staying at Tottenham.

"He's not going to want to go to Germany - he's not taking his family over there, not a chance. So if he stays here, unless you go to Manchester City, you're not guaranteed to win anything.

"You could go to Manchester United and not win anything. You can go to Chelsea or anywhere else you want to go. At the moment, City are winning everything. They're on a different level - but City don't need him. They've got Erling Haaland up front and there's not a spot for Kane any more.

"There's not a move for him really so I think he'll stay at Tottenham, I really do.

"I'm very confident about that."