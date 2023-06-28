Rob Staton, BBC Radio Sheffield

It will be a big relief for manager Paul Heckingbottom to get Ben Osborn and John Fleck re-signed for next season. They aren’t necessarily going to start a lot of Premier League games (although they might), but you need depth and reliability. Both players provide that.

The key now is getting Jack Robinson signed to a new deal. His physical approach is often a tone-setter for United and he can be an uncomfortable player to compete against.

The Blades will need to unsettle some of the Premier League big boys at Bramall Lane while being suitably competitive against their peers in the division. Robinson is perfect for the role.

A concerning note is the sudden media speculation about Sander Berge and Iliman Ndiaye. It had been quiet but now the rumours are flying around.

United can’t afford to lose players of this quality and it’s hard to know how they’d replace them, given the reported fees are not exactly eye-catching.

They’ve stood tall amid interest in the past. Can they do it again?