Alex Turk, Stretford Paddock, external

Watching the first half from the Stretford End as United ended pre-season against Rayo Vallecano, I was unlikely the only one among a near-capacity Old Trafford crowd uninspired by Cristiano Ronaldo's display.

Was it his lack of match sharpness showing? Or was it his blatant desire to play elsewhere this season? Probably a bit of both. Although the Portuguese icon's swift mid-game exit has been blown out of proportion.

Ronaldo spent last season regularly proving those labelling him the 'problem' amid a nightmare campaign wrong. But now he is a problem... and the club needs to resolve it with 2022-23 knocking at the door.

Erik ten Hag already has a gargantuan task to squeeze improvement from this underperforming squad. The last thing he needs is his headline star not buying into his vision and disrupting a dressing room he's vying to fix.

The lack of interest in Ronaldo is apparent, with a handful of elite clubs distancing themselves. But if a suitable offer matching his Champions League aspirations arrives, United must facilitate his exit.

That said, Ten Hag needs attacking depth as it is, so Ronaldo's departure would strictly need to be a precursor for further backing in that area.