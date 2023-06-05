Former West Ham striker Jermain Defoe says he is not surprised by the Hammers' success in Europe and praised David Moyes before their Europa Conference League final on Wednesday.

The team can clinch their first major European trophy since 1965 when they face Italian side Fiorentina in Prague, and the Hammers will hope to finish on a high.

Defoe has credited Moyes for the club’s success, calling him a "top manager".

Speaking to the PA news agency, he said: "It's amazing really, an unbelievable story. It will be nice to see the boys win and for David Moyes who I played under - he is a top manager.

"I have not been surprised to be honest (with West Ham reaching the final) because tactically Moyes is so good. His attention to detail, he spends a lot of time setting the team up, he's experienced.

"There has been a lot of speculation about his future and to top this off with a trophy would be amazing."

"I've played under Moyes and I know the hard work he puts in."