Manchester City are understandably the overwhelming favourites to beat Inter Milan in tonight's Champions League final.

However, they must not take the three-time European champions lightly, says Italian football expert Gabriele Marcotti.

"They are probably the biggest underdogs since Bayer Leverkusen against Real Madrid in Glasgow in 2002," he told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"But City have played 60 games this season and have not won all of them. Inter are better than most of the teams they have played.

"They have to hope and believe they can come up with a game plan."

Marcotti also explained how Inter's team spirit will give them impetus in Istanbul.

"This is a really compact, unified team," he added. "It's a cliche but it really does feel like a team where everyone works together. It's not something we have often seen from Inter.

"If they keep the ball in midfield, exploit the fact they are playing with a front two and take advantage of set pieces when they arrive, who knows."