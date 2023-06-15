Key fixtures in Luton's season

You've already seen Luton's opening fixtures for the 2023-24 season and if you haven't they are here.

The Hatters have eye-catching games in the first half of the season and are set to host champions Manchester City on 9 December.

On Boxing Day it's set to be a trip to fellow promoted side Sheffield United.

And when things get really serious late in the campaign they end with games against Everton (h), West Ham (a) and Fulham (a) in the final game on 19 May.

