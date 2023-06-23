'Buy Barnes, sell Scamacca' Your thoughts on summer transfers

We asked you which player you would sell this summer and which player you would buy.

Here's who you picked:

Matthew: I’m afraid I’ve got to go with Declan [Rice]. He’s been an absolute legend for West Ham, but it seems he wants to go somewhere else and play Champions League football. As a replacement, I would choose Joao Palhinha from Fulham as he got the most interceptions in the league and plays in almost the exact same position.

Jay: One player I would sell: Gianluca Scamacca. I would replace him by bringing in Jonathan David from Lille. He's very much in West Ham's mould - strong, quick and a goalscorer, which we very much need!

James: Sell: Michail Antonio. He wanted to leave in January anyway. Buy: Viktor Gyokeres. He's an exciting prospect at only 25 years old.

Tom: It pains me to say it... but Scamacca out and Harvey Barnes in. It's not a one-for-one replacement, but it allows us more creativity in the wide areas and it might allow Jarrod Bowen to play through the middle?

Joshua: Sell Danny Ings. Buy Barnes and/or James Ward-Prowse.

