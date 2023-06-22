Manchester City defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis - who spent last season on loan at Burnley - has lauded the impact of Clarets manager Vincent Kompany on his young career.

The 21-year-old made 32 appearances as Burnley stormed to the Championship title under former City captain Kompany and will hold talks with his parent club this summer over his future.

Harwood-Bellis will also captain England Under-21s as they begin their European Championship campaign today.

"I feel like it’s the most I have improved as a player on and off the pitch," he said before the Three Lions' opener against Czech Republic.

"The detail the manager has put in is incredible. It's helped me massively playing for England.

"Its helped me adapt playing with players and helping others to what they’re good at.

England go into the tournament in Georgia as one of the favourites to lift the trophy with Harwood-Bellis set to play a key role at the heart of defence.

"I’m excited to get going," he added. "We’ve done well in training. It’s a massive privilege to be captain and I can’t wait."

