Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has defended his record of moving on quickly from coaching roles and believes that longevity is "the best way to go".

The 53-year-old is in his ninth managerial job, but paid tribute to the staying power of Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool and Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

"If you are with the same manager for many years, you bring continuity and you continue ambition," said the Italian, who took charge at Spurs in November.

"It's the best situation for the club to improve and to grow season by season.

"To have a coach for many years, you reduce the time because you give continuity to the work with the manager and the players.

"For me, after seven months it's easier to work with the players. You know each other."

Conte questioned his future after a defeat by Burnley in February, before masterminding a fine end to the season that helped them qualify for the Champions League.

"I said I want to build something important with this club because I like to win," he added. "My experience brings me to say we're going in the right direction.

"But we have to not be presumptuous or arrogant. We have to work, work, work to improve on the pitch and outside of the pitch to become a top club."