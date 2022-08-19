Erik ten Hag says the attitude of his players was to blame for the heavy defeat at Brentford.

He said: "I think I made myself clear, I was definitely not happy. You can talk about football philosophy, but the basic stuff has to be good.

"That starts with the right attitude, a fighting attitude on the pitch. I didn’t see that from minute one. You have to bring it every game.

"It starts with yourself. Act as a team, follow the rules and principles and work hard. If you do that you get confidence.

"It’s normal as a manager that you see a game, you have a plan, a way of playing and then you check how the game went, then you analyse and you see what is wrong and what is good. Obviously a lot went wrong, but you don’t have to talk about anything when the attitude is not right.

"It’s not difficult to motivate this team because my experience with them from the start of the season is they work really good on the training pitch."

On whether playing Liverpool next is the perfect game for United to bounce back in, he said: "Every game is different but the philosophy and the plan will be the same.

"We work from game to game. Now it’s Liverpool. Obviously we know what is going on when you play Liverpool, especially when it is Manchester United. So of course you have to be ready."