In the latest episode of The Football News Show, former Manchester City midfielder Michael Brown has had a go at picking his starting XIs for Saturday's FA Cup final.

We asked for your views to see who you would choose.

Here are some of your thoughts:

City-Fan 23: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Stones, Akanji, Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Foden, Silva, Haaland. That's mine for probably both finals!

Stanley: Ederson, Ruben, Ake, Walker, Rodri, Stones, Grealish, Gundogan, KDB, Foden, Haaland. That's who I would play against United and Inter, but I would use Bernardo Silva and/or Akanji as a half-time sub.