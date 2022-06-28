Evan Ferguson could be in for a big season at Brighton despite only being 17.

The Republic of Ireland Under-21 striker made four appearances for the Seagulls last season - but that was not his first taste of first-team action.

Remarkably, he made his League of Ireland debut for Bohemians when he was only 14 - having also faced Chelsea in a friendly at the same age.

"You forget he's only 17, especially when you watch him every day in training," said boss Graham Potter.

"He's not looked out of place. Character wise, his personality and mindset are all really good. We've got a lot of faith in him."

