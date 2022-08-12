George Cummins, BBC Sport

All eyes will be on the City ground on Sunday as Forest play their first Premier League home match in 23 years when West Ham visit Nottingham.

It’s been a busy summer with 12 players arriving to assist in their battle for survival but away from the pitch it’s been very busy too. The ground has effectively been a building site to make sure it’s fit for the Premier League. Lots of new infrastructure has been put in place so the ground is up to the standards required.

The builders were smiling on Wednesday despite being splashed in red and white paint as they polished up the tunnel ready for the players' arrival.

Other walls inside the tunnel have been demolished to make way for a new post-match interview area.

New TVs, benches and cabling have been added to the press box to accommodate visiting media from all over the world and the lounge where Steve Cooper addresses the press after the match has had a refurb.

There’s a good feeling at the club ahead of Sunday and having heard them test the sound system I’m expecting it to be very loud!