We asked you for your thoughts on French forward Christopher Nkunku joining Chelsea and how new Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino can get the best out of him.

Here is a flavour of your responses:

Andrew: Pochettino should employ Nkunku as a CF in a false 9. This spot will allow the Frenchman to be deadly in front of goal and also use his creativity to allow the wingers to get involved. I suggest playing Sterling at RW and Mudryk at LW. I predict that Pochettino will be able to get the best out of a struggling Mudryk, like he did years ago with Son.

Jake: It’s looking more and more likely that Havertz will leave. I’d pair Nkunku just behind a top striker - Vlahovic, Osimhen or Kane? Nkunku has great assist stats too so I’d be more than happy to see him reaching 15-20 goals with a further 10-15 assists per season.

Mick: Hopefully he will be played as an out-and-out striker but with the flexibility to play either wing if needed. His record so far, added to this flexibility, will be a great asset to Chelsea as they rebuild. Aubameyang, Ziyech, Havertz and Pulisic all to go.

Louis: Ideally Nkunku should be used in a number 10 role (probably in a 4-2-3-1) but it would mean keeping Enzo deeper which isn't where he's most effective. Most likely to be used as an inverted winger, but would like to see him tried as a number 8 with Enzo.

Calvin: I’d play him at the centre of a front three, but have him interchange across that attacking line. His strengths lie in his ability to pop up unexpectedly so I hope Poch gives him free range to do so.

Chris: Hopefully as a much more attacking and productive midfielder than Kovacic ever was. Sad to see that Kante, Gallagher, Mount and Mendy all look to be going. They are all positive players where as Cucurella and Kepa are liabilities rather than assets in my opinion.

