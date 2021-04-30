Brighton's White back to face Leeds
Saturday, 1 May - kick-off 15:00 BST
Brighton defender Ben White returns from suspension to face his former loan club.
Forward Percy Tau is in contention for the hosts after a return to training, while Adam Lallana is doubtful with a tight calf.
Leeds United are again without Brazilian winger Raphinha who remains out with a hip issue.
Forward Rodrigo has recovered from a muscle injury but will still have to prove his fitness.
Club captain Liam Cooper serves the final game of his three-match ban after his red card against Manchester City.