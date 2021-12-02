Potter on injuries, Maupay confidence & Southampton
Johnny Cantor, BBC Radio Sussex
Graham Potter has been speaking to the media before Brighton travel to Southampton on Wednesday.
Here's the main lines from his news conference:
He confirmed Adam Lallana, Adam Webster and Jeremy Sarmiento have all been ruled out for the trip to Southampton. Aaron Connolly is set to return to the squad and Potter is prepared to use under-23s players if required. Danny Welbeck and Steven Alzate remain sidelined;
Potter was pleased for Neal Maupay after he scored a spectacular overhead-kick to earn Brighton a draw against West Ham: "It’s not going to do his confidence any harm, that’s for sure";
On goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, Potter admitted he didn’t have the best of starts against the Hammers but it was "nice for him to come through that and help us in the second half and he was really good";
Speaking about having three games in a week Potter says both teams have a busy schedule and his group are looking forward to Saturday's game;
The Seagulls manager likes Southampton’s playing style: "Their identity in terms of how they defend, how they press is really clear and good, it’s always a tough game".