Burnley v Tottenham: Confirmed team news

Sean Dyche makes five changes to his Burnley side for this Carabao Cup tie, with Connor Roberts making his debut and Ben Mee, Erik Pieters, Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Matej Vydra also coming in.

Burnley XI: Pope, Roberts, Mee, Collins, Pieters, McNeil, Cork, Brownhill, Gudmundsson, Rodriguez, Vydra.

Tottenham have made six changes to the team beaten by West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday, with Pierluigi Gollini, Davinson Sanchez, Ben Davies, Giovani Lo Celso, Steven Bergwijn and Bryan Gil coming into the side.

Harry Kane captains the visitors, but there is no place in the squad for Dele Alli or Harry Winks.

Spurs XI: Gollini, Royal, Romero, Sanchez, Davies, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Lo Celso, Bergwijn, Bryan, Kane.